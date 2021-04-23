EDISON, N.J., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launched the second installment of its Difference Makers campaign today, a program that highlights the next generation of thinkers and doers. This latest installment tells the story of Alexandra Ballensweig, Founder and CEO of humhum, an online platform for conscious, face-to-face dating and connection.
In a time when swiping left or right is the norm, Alexandra Ballensweig chose different. The idea for Humhum came to her when she moved from LA to NYC and found other dating experiences to be less desirable. Tapping into her training in Reiki energy healing, yoga, and meditation, she designed a dating platform grounded by mindful awareness and the shared intention to connect.
"When it came to the dating experience, I had moved from LA to New York and was trying to date on the existing apps and platforms and found myself just discouraged by what it was actually bringing out in me," explained Alexandra Ballensweig. "So, that's why I created Humhum."
Humhum cultivates a space where people can connect on a deeper, more genuine level while also focusing on internal reflection and growth. To many, it's dating done differently, but to Alexandra, it's a refreshing take on letting people be themselves—just like she's done for herself.
"I choose different because I've been gifted this opportunity to be alive and I want to be as me as I possibly can be," said Ballensweig. "In order to do that, it's to choose different."
Zebra Pen is passionate about their products, which are as unique as the people who choose them. As part of the company's Choose Different campaign, the Difference Makers program will highlight three emerging entrepreneurs and self-starters who have chosen to take the path less traveled to deliver unique solutions for everyday people. These stories will continue to be unveiled at staggered times throughout the course of the campaign.
To hear more about Alexandra Ballensweig's entrepreneurial story and how Zebra Pen is empowering others to embrace different, visit https://www.zebrapen.com/differencemakers/.
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 35 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Sarasa®, Z-Grip®, Zensations® and Mildliner™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.
