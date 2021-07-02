EDISON, N.J., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, launched the third installment of its Difference Makers campaign today, a program that highlights the next generation of thinkers and doers. This latest installment tells the story of Tiffany Yau, Founder and CEO of Fulphil, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating high school students on social entrepreneurship to impact local communities.
While studying at the University of Pennsylvania, Tiffany was affected by the lack of entrepreneurship education accessible for students in under-resourced neighborhoods. She grew fascinated by how social entrepreneurship could help benefit underserved communities—including the community of Philadelphia right next to her campus. This led her to launch Fulphil, a non-profit that helps make entrepreneurship education accessible and affordable to high school students.
"[Through Fulphil,] we teach high school students the concept of social entrepreneurship with the goal of giving back to their local communities," explained Tiffany Yau. "Often, the people closest to the problems are closest to the solutions."
Fulphil enables students to get involved in solving their local communities' toughest social issues. The purpose of the program is to make entrepreneurship education widely accessible for students. The functionality of the program allows Fulphil's students to choose their own paths and positively impact their local communities.
When Yau reflected on what led her to choose this unique path, she said, "I choose different because I believe there's more than one way to make an impact."
Zebra Pen is passionate about their products, which are as unique as the people who choose them. As part of the company's Choose Different campaign, the Difference Makers program highlights three emerging entrepreneurs and self-starters who have chosen to take the path less traveled to deliver unique solutions for everyday people.
To hear more about Tiffany Yau's entrepreneurial story and how Zebra Pen is empowering others to embrace different, visit Difference Makers
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 35 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Sarasa®, Z-Grip®, Zensations® and Mildliner™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.
Media Contact
Emma Anderson, Ignite2X, Inc., +1 610-813-6214, andersone@ignite2x.com
SOURCE Zebra Pen Corporation