EDISON, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing and creative instrument space, is proud to announce the launch of a new product range, SARASA dry "PLUS" Antimicrobial Additive.
SARASA dry gets high marks from pen lovers across the USA. With its smooth flow, comfort grip, and fast-dry ink technology, pen buyers get more from SARASA dry "PLUS" Antimicrobial Additive. What could be easier than switching from an ordinary pen to one that provides antimicrobial protection top to bottom (plunger, barrel, grip, cone, and clip.) Its Smudge Proof, Rapid Dry Gel Ink Technology makes it ideal for lefties. Additional features include Soft Latex Grip and Convenient Pocket Clip.
"This antimicrobial movement is not going anywhere, anytime soon. With this, we wanted to launch a pen with the "WRITE" protection that works in hospitality, healthcare, office settings and more. SARASA dry "PLUS" antimicrobial additive is a must have." stated Deirdre Moliterni, Zebra Pen Product Manager.
SARASA dry X1+ and X20+ will be available in Black & Blue Ink Colors as 4-Packs & Dozen Packs. Each pack will include an EPA-Approved Claim.
For more information on SARASA dry X1+ and X20+, please contact your local office supplies dealer or distributor to find out more. Or contact Zebra Pen customer service at zeninfo@zebrapen.com
About Zebra Pen Corporation
In 1897, Zebra Co., Ltd was founded in Tokyo, Japan, and by August of 1982 created a branch in the USA. Now a New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers, and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them in the USA, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Z-Grip®, MILDLINER™, SARASA®, CLiCKART, bLen and more.
Visit http://www.zebrapen.com/pages/antimicrobial
Media Contact
Elspeth Huyett, Ignite2X, 1 484.838.7771, huyette@ignite2x.com
SOURCE Zebra Pen Corp.