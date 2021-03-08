EDISON, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is proud to announce the dual launch of its G-450 Gel Retractable Pen and G-750 Gel Retractable Pen, expanding its series of premium metal writing utensils.
The G-450 Gel Retractable Pen combines a compact and sleek, brass barrel with a comfort rubber grip and Zebra Pen's innovative Rapid Dry Gel Ink Technology. The premium brass barrel is weighted and balanced and comes in a matte black finish. The G-450 displays style and confidence and is available in a 1-pack and 2-pack.
Also new to release is its sister product, the G-750 Gel Retractable Pen. This premium metal pen expands the top-of-the-line 7-series and features a unique hexagonal barrel design and a knurled grip for superior writing stability. Slightly longer in length than the G-450, the G-750 is sleek and stylish with enviable performance. It provides smooth, skip-free lines with Zebra Pen's innovative Rapid Dry Gel Ink Technology that dries in less than a second. It is the perfect gel complement to the coveted STEEL F-701 Ballpoint Retractable Pen.
The G-750 Retractable Gel Pen is available in a 1-pack and in two specially curated variety packs. The assorted packs include the G-750 Gel Retractable Pen/M-701 Mechanical Pencil Gift Set and a 7-series Premium Writing Set that includes the G-750 Gel Retractable Pen, STEEL F-701 Ballpoint Retractable Pen and STEEL M-701 Mechanical Pencil.
The G-450 and G-750 are perfect for someone who is looking to showcase their personal style with their writing instrument while optimizing writing performance.
"We are excited to expand our line of premium metal writing utensils with the G-450 and G-750 Gel Retractable Pens in the U.S. market," said Ken Newman, Director of Marketing at Zebra Pen Corporation. "Both releases offer a premium writing experience and a stylish design at an affordable price point."
The G-450 and the G-750 both feature a matte black weighted brass barrel and standard black gel ink in a 0.7mm point size. Both new offerings are refillable with the JK Refill, also sold on zebrapen.com.
The G-450 and G-750 are available exclusively online. Get yours now by visiting zebrapen.com.
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 35 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Sarasa®, Z-Grip®, Zensations® and Mildliner™ brands. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.
Media Contact
Emma Anderson, Ignite2X, Inc., +1 610-813-6214, andersone@ignite2x.com
SOURCE Zebra Pen