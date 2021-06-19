EDISON, N.J., June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument industry, is proud to announce the launch of its bLen Gel Retractable Pen, expanding its line of gel retractable pens featuring Rapid Dry Ink (RDI).
The bLen Gel Retractable Pen provides a unique and innovative vibration-free writing experience. It is designed with a gap-free internal system engineered to eliminate noise and rattles that can distract us from writing. It also features a brass weighted tip to lower its center of gravity, making the pen more stable and easier to control.
Created in collaboration with Nendo, a Japanese design studio, the bLen Gel Retractable Pen is not only sleek and minimal in appearance but offers a premium writing experience. It is currently available in black ink (0.7mm point size) featuring a white colored barrel. The bLen Gel Retractable Pen is available in a 1-pack (retailing for $3.29), a 2-pack ($6.58), and in a dozen-count box ($39.48) from zebrapen.com.
"We are excited to bring one of Japan's most successful product introductions to the U.S. to expand our line of RDI gel retractable pens," said Ken Newman, Director of Marketing at Zebra Pen Corporation. "This release pairs a premium writing experience with a sleek, Japanese-inspired design at an affordable price point."
Also new to release is the Zebra Premium Gel Bundle, available exclusively at zebrapen.com, which includes a trio of popular gel pens in an assortment of colors with smudge-proof ink: the G-350, G-402, and G-450, plus a bonus pen, the all-new bLen. The bundle also includes 4 ink refills and a mini Zen pencil holder. The Zebra Premium Gel Bundle is valued at $30, but available for just $17.36.
The bLen Gel Retractable Pen and Zebra Premium Gel Bundle are available online now. Get yours now by visiting http://www.zebrapen.com.
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 35 years of excellence behind them, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Sarasa®, Z-Grip®, Zensations® and Mildliner™ brands. For more information, visit http://www.zebrapen.com.
