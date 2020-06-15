The ZEUS ELISA SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test System is a dual antigen test, intended for the semi-quantitative detection of IgG, IgM and IgA antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human serum and plasma. Clinical performance studies were performed using four separate cohorts of clinical characterized specimens, demonstrating an overall sensitivity of 98.8% and specificity of 99.1%.