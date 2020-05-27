BELMAR, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The current total for student loan debt in the United States is approximately $1.6 trillion, according to a recent Forbes article. ZIPO, Inc., a nonprofit organization, has done its research and found a viable solution that can cut this national debt tremendously - eliminating the burden of student loan interest rates. Recently, they launched a new website to increase awareness about their political movement to achieve zero interest on all student loans, and it is packed with information that helps every person join the efforts
After years of paying off his student debt, ZIPO's founder, Chris Szablowski realized, "The current student loan program is nothing more than a major profit opportunity for banks and an enabler for schools to charge high tuition." That is why he is proposing the following solution:
- Zero-interest US Government-issued student loans
- All current student loans converted to zero interest
- Any interest paid on existing student loans applied to the principle
- Payback of student loans over 30 years
- Loan payback as an untaxed payroll deduction
ZIPO's website goes into even further detail by explaining exactly how the proposed plan for zero-interest loans from the government would work, as well as why this action is necessary; but, the most important page on the website would be the Take Action page. On this page, readers can instantly discover how they can become a part of this movement. They are encouraged to share their student loan experience via a video testimonial, or by reaching out to their local District Leaders to enact change.
The CARES Act has temporarily relieved people of their student loan payments, so the time to act is now. In September, when loan debt starts being collected again, let's make it so that there is a zero percent interest rate on all of those loans. To become a part of this movement or to learn more about it, visit: www.zipo.org.
ZIPO, Inc. was founded by Chris Szablowski who launched the movement after his own struggles with student loans. With his view that student loans are an investment that the government makes for the future of our country, the purpose of eradicating high-interest rates becomes clear. Each person - whether a current student or alumni - who visits the new website is invited to share their own stories about their struggles with student loans, and get involved in a movement that will decrease the tremendous student debt total - benefitting both the students and the government.