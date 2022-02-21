KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Garden Media Group proudly announces, American-produced tulips, grown from European bulbs, are returning to San Francisco's Union Square on March 5, 2022, for Flower Bulb Day. To celebrate International Women's Day, the public is invited to pick a free bouquet of American-grown tulips from the donated 100,000 tulips for themselves or to gift to a woman that has inspired them this year.
Tulips in many colors and varieties will take over San Francisco's iconic Union Square on Saturday, March 5, 2022. This event is presented by Royal Anthos with additional backing and support from the European Union. "We are so excited to be back in San Francisco for our popular Flower Bulb Day," says Henk Westerhof of Royal Anthos. "A bouquet of tulips is the perfect way to honor the extraordinary women that inspire us every day. Tulips symbolize unconditional love, new beginnings and, charity."
World-renowned floral designer Sarah Campbell, founder of Intrigue Designs, and fellow designer Jordan Marx will be live at the event, crafting a blossoming floral gown made entirely of tulips. The dynamic duo appeared on Netflix's "The Big Flower Fight," and their installations have been featured on NBC, ABC, in The Knot, and Martha Stewart Living. Sarah and Jordan will also be designing an interactive tulip presentation that will inspire and entertain visitors!
"Science confirms that flowers make us happy, promote compassion and kindness for others. And after the last couple of years, we could all use a little more of that," exclaims Peggy Anne Montgomery from Garden Media Group. "Tulips are the perfect way to honor women and spread the joy only fresh flowers can bring. We hope it will become a new tradition to share a bouquet of tulips with the special woman in our lives on International Women's Day."
- Save the Date: March 5, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Where: San Francisco's Union Square (conveniently located near the Powell Street BART station). A large turnout is expected; attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.
- What: Pick and share a bouquet of tulips with women that have inspired you in honor of International Women's Day. As always, access to the tulip garden in Union Square is free, and so are the flowers.
- Entrance Disabled Visitors: A special entrance is available for disabled visitors.
Why promote flowers:
- Fresh flowers promote innovation, creativity, and productivity.
- The presence of flowers triggers overall positive emotional health with general life satisfaction, delight, and gratitude.
- Flowers reduce feelings of depression, anxiety, and agitation.
- Flowers provide comfort due to an inherent tendency of humans to be drawn to nature.
- Flowers boost the well-being and general health of senior citizens. Find more information and inspiring videos, visit http://www.FlowerBulbDay.com.
This Campaign is financed with aid from the European Union.
Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.anthos.org.
Garden Media Group specializes in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor-living, lawn and landscape industries. They offer innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships with traditional and social media. For gardening tips, new product announcements, and PR and marketing tips, visit http://www.gardenmediagroup.com.
For more information or high-res images, please contact:
Peggy Anne Montgomery at peggyanne@gardenmediagroup.com or 610-444-3040.
Media Contact
PeggyAnne Montgomery, Garden Media Group, 6104443040, peggyanne@gardenmediagroup.com
SOURCE Garden Media Group