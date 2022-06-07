Business Intelligence Group names winners of annual cyber security awards program.
PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards. The business award program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
"The cyber security industry is more important than ever as our reliance on networks continues to accelerate, our identities and data have quickly become global currency," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "We are proud to recognize all of our winners and finalists who are on the frontlines of the effort to prepare, defend and respond to this growing threat."
The 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award winners are:
Leadership Award
- Patrick Beggs, CISO, ConnectWise
- Jason Lee, CISO, Zoom
- James Rosenthal, Co-founder and CEO, BlueVoyant
- Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO, JupiterOne
Organization
Analytics
- IT Nation Certify
- Noetic Cyber
Application Security
- Bright Security
- Checkmarx
- Fastly
- Secrets Manager
Authentication & Identity
- GAVS Technologies
- Grip Security
- Persona
- Simeio
Compliance
- Qmulos
- SafeBreach
Data Protection
- Code42
- HITRUST
- Laminar
- OpenText Security Solutions
- SS&C Intralinks
- Valimail
Endpoint Detection
- Concentrix
- ConnectWise Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Incidents Response
- ConnectWise Incident Response Service
Leadership
- CyberMDX
- ResultsCX
Network Security
- ConnectWise Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
- Forward Networks
- NIO, Inc.
- Pensando Systems
- ResultsCX
- SAM Seamless Network
Organizational Excellence
- BHG Financial Information Security Team
- BlueVoyant
- Defendify
- Digital Silence
- PURE Insurance
- ResultsCX
- Darktrace
- StrikeReady Cognitive Security Platform
Threat Detection
- Anura
- Deepwatch
- GreyNoise Intelligence
- NETSCOUT
- Perception Point
Threat Modeling
- ThreatModeler
Training
- CYRIN Cyber Range
- DDLS Group
- Infosec Institute
- Terranova Security
Product or Service
Analytics
- Gurucul User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA)
- Living Security - Unify Insights
Application Security
- Detectify Surface Monitoring
- Guardsquare
- Imperva Web Application and API Protection
- Lattice Sentry Solution Stack
- ManagedMethods
- Synack
Authentication and Identity
- AD360
- CyberArk Secure Web Sessions
- Omada Identity Cloud
- BIO-key PortalGuard
Blockchain
- QuProtec
Compliance
- Atlantic.Net HIPAA Compliant Cloud
- CimTrak Integrity Suite
- CrossComply by AuditBoard
- SimVentions, Inc.
- Zoom In-product Privacy Notifications
Cryptography
- Keyfactor, The Crypto-Agility Platform
Data Protection
- Bluefin
- IFS Cloud
- Imperva Data Security Fabric
- SendSafely Dropzone
Endpoint Detection
- RevBits Endpoint Security
- Thrive's Endpoint Detection (Managed Endpoint Security and Response)
Incidents Response
- Backblaze Instant Disaster Recovery
- CyberProof: Managed Detection & Response
- EndaceProbe Analytics Platform
- Log360
- SIRP SOAR
- Torq
- UltraDDoS Protect
Network Security
- Asimily Insight
- Chariot
- EndaceProbe Analytics Platform
- The Valtix Multi-Cloud Security Platform
- ThreatBlockr
- Versa SASE
Threat Detection
- Anvilogic
- AT&T Managed XDR
- BrickStor Security Platform
- Lattice SupplyGuard Supply Chain Protection Service
- Log360
- Orca
- Proficio's Managed Detection and Response Services
- Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR)
- Thomas Murray Cyber Risk
Training
- SimSpace Cyber Range Platform
- CybeReady
The Business Intelligence Group also names several organizations as finalists including: DeepSurface Security, IronNet, Inc, JumpCloud, RevBits Privileged Access Management, ReversingLabs and Wabbi.
