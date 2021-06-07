PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Philadelphia intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that 12 of its attorneys have been named 2021 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers.
Attorneys Martin G. Belisario, Dennis J. Butler, Lars H. Genieser, Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Clark A. Jablon, Keith A. Jones, Bridget H. Labutta, Stephen E. Murray, Ronald L. Panitch, William W. Schwarze, Bijal Shah-Creamer, and John D. Simmons have been named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. No more than 5 percent of a state's attorneys are recognized as Super Lawyers each year.
A program of Thomson Reuters, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who, through a peer review and independent research process, have been identified as attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements; honors and awards; special licenses and certifications; pro bono and community service efforts; and scholarly lectures and writings. The ultimate objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse list of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for other practitioners and consumers searching for legal counsel.
