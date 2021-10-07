PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winners for the 12th Annual Plutus Awards have been announced in a ceremony that took place on September 23, 2021. The winners represent a wide variety of experiences and backgrounds.
"This year has been tricky for a number of reasons," said Harlan Landes, the founder of the Plutus Awards and the executive director of the Plutus Foundation, which presents the Awards. "We produced a hybrid ceremony and worked to create an environment that was as safe as possible for in-person attendees. We relied heavily on our partner, Capital Group, to help us make that happen."
Winners in the most-anticipated categories include:
- Blog of the Year: The FIoneers
- Podcast of the Year: Bitches Get Riches
- Video Channel of the Year: rich®ULAR on YouTube
- People's Choice: Yo Quiero Dinero
Additionally, Joe Saul-Sehy, a long-time member of the community and founder of the popular Stacking Benjamins podcast, was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Congratulations to all of the personal finance content creators recognized by the Plutus Foundation," said Tom Joyce, senior vice president and head of communications at Capital Group. "Capital Group is committed to improving people's lives through successful investing. We're honored to participate in the Plutus Awards, and support individuals who are building communities around financial well-being and the importance of saving and investing for the long-term."
Other categories include those recognizing creators who focus on providing content for underserved communities, as well as acknowledging well-done coverage of how current events impact finances. The award finalists and winners span a wide cross-section of independent creators working in financial media, with an emphasis on those who approach personal finance in a way not often addressed by mainstream financial media.
"I'm pleased with the wide variety of perspectives and experiences represented by the Plutus Awards finalists and winners," Landes said. "Many overlooked voices have something important to say, and I'm proud that we offer a platform for them to be heard."
About the Plutus Foundation
The Plutus Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides grant money and resources to provide opportunities for the financial media to create, develop, and administer community-based programs that enhance financial literacy, education, and empowerment. The Plutus Awards celebrates excellence in financial media with an annual awards ceremony recognizing the best content from independent producers. The Foundation also produces Plutus Voices, a series of learning and networking events for the financial media, bringing attention to important topics.
About Capital Group
Celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021, Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability. As of June 30, 2021, Capital Group manages more than $2.6 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individuals and institutional investors around the world.
Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.
