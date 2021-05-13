COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new book from an experienced higher education educator helps readers learn essential aspects of higher education to improve the college success of Latino/a/x students.
15 Consejos: A Guide for Latinx Students to Succeed in College, ($19.99 Fundamental21Publishing, March 2021) author Alvert Hernandez taps into his 10 years of personal higher education experience to outline a guide that covers topics of choosing a college, gaining academic skills, how to find your community, navigating family ties with college demands, and much more. The book contains several opportunities for the reader to reflect and challenges them to complete certain prompts.
This practical guide does not just explain why college is important, it provides tangible experiences and strategies to utilize as you navigate college. Hernandez offers stories, detailed instructions, and ties it to his Latino background to help anyone achieve college success by:
- Asking the reader to make actionable steps towards accomplishing their goals
- Providing a step by step guide on how to accomplish the 15 steps
- Breaking down different institutional types for students to make better college choices
- Better explaining the importance of collegiate involvement and how it can complement their academic experience
Hernandez writes in his book, "I've always said that higher education is a game. And like any game, there are a set of rules, tricks, and strategies to win" – unfortunately, not all that information is available to everyone. A report published in InsideHigherEd.com shows that Latino/a/x students are amongst the highest in the nation to drop out of college. This timely, but necessary book serves as a resource to our underrepresented Latino/a/x students to utilize as they navigate the challenges of higher education.
Alvert Hernandez is an educator, speaker, consultant, and podcaster. As a Latino educator from an urban background, he uses a culturally responsive approach combined with his academic expertise in student development theory in working with college students. He has spoken at several colleges/universities across the country and has served as a speaker for national conferences on student leadership and engagement as well. Alvert is best known for being an expert on student leadership and a culturally responsive leader.
15 Consejos: A Guide for Latinx Students to Succeed in College, ($19.99, 118 pages, 5x8, paperback, ISBN: 9781736762301, is available on http://www.TheAlvertHernandez.com, online booksellers, or by texting/calling 484-961-0034.
