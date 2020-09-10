LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted by Chicco® reveals many parents are confused about when to transition children to different types of car seats and seat modes. For example, it's not age, but rather a combination of factors – weight, height and maturity – that determines when a child should transition from a car seat to using the vehicle's seat belt. To learn more about car seat safety, parents can join a free online event hosted by Child Passenger Safety Technicians from Chicco USA and The Car Seat Blog.
The event will be streamed live on Chicco's Facebook page beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, September 21, kicking off Child Passenger Safety Week and coinciding with September's Baby Safety Month.
As a sneak-peek, Josh Dilts, Child Passenger Safety Technician at Chicco and father of three young children, shares the following tips:
- Take advantage of all available resources. Only half of all parents surveyed say they reach for the car seat manual (52%) or watch videos (46%) when they have questions about using or installing their child's car seat. The car seat manual not only offers step-by-step instructions to help with installation, but also provides guidance on important features and attributes of the seat. With the Chicco Fit4, parents can scan the QR code on the side of the car seat or visit www.Fit4Stages.com for quick and easy instructional videos, as well as an online PDF of the car seat manual.
- There are multiple factors to consider when choosing a car seat. Sixty-nine percent of parents said safety features are one of their top two considerations when selecting a car seat, in addition to child fit (39%) and a seat that's easy to install (24%). However, these three factors really go hand-in-hand in helping to ensure proper car seat use. If one factor, such as easy installation, is lacking, it could impact the safety and comfort of the seat. Child comfort is a more important feature than people may think because it affects correct seat posture and the child's willingness to be in the seat. When choosing a seat, look for one that provides all three attributes.
- Maximize your car seat. A car seat is an investment and there's no reason to be shy about getting the most out of it. In the survey, most parents (61%) incorrectly said that it's time to transition a child to a booster seat with a seat belt when the child meets the minimum size requirements of the booster. However, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a child use a forward-facing car seat with a harness for as long as possible, until they reach the height or weight limits. The Chicco Fit4 is designed to truly grow with your child from birth to age 10 as it accommodates children forward-facing in harness mode up to 65 pounds or 54 inches tall, and in booster mode until 100 pounds or 57 inches tall, while the Chicco KeyFit 35's Easy-Extend Headrest System allows baby to stay rear-facing longer.
About the Survey
Chicco's car seat safety research polled 1,000 parents of children ages 0 to 10 in February 2020. Of those surveyed, 33 percent had one child, 42 percent had two children, 17 percent had three children and 8 percent had 4 or more children. The data were weighted to reflect the demographic composition of the 18+ U.S. population.
About Chicco® Products and Artsana, USA
Artsana Group, maker of Chicco Products, is a leading European company with global headquarters in Como, Italy and worldwide expertise in everything for baby. The Chicco brand was founded over 60 years ago and is now in 120 countries. Chicco has become a household name for parents across the United States thanks to products like our #1-rated KeyFit® Infant Car Seat as well as our many product lines in gear, baby feeding and care, all designed for safety, function, style and performance.