MARS, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 rendition of the Toyota Sienna is now available at Baierl Toyota. Customers looking for a minivan with a hybrid powertrain, excellent driving dynamics, best-in-class gas mileage, and numerous safety technologies can head to Baierl Toyota at Mars in Pennsylvania and check out the new 2022 Toyota Sienna.
The largest vehicle in the Toyota lineup, the 2022 Toyota Sienna is available in six different trim levels – LE, XLE, Woodland Edition, XSE, Limited, and Platinum; all of which boast powerful engine specifications, good fuel economy ratings, and more than sufficient space for passengers and cargo.
When it comes to engine specifics, the 2022 Toyota Sienna features a 2.5-liter DOHC 16-Valve Hybrid engine that leverages an ECVT system to send a maximum of 245 net hybrid system horsepower to the wheels of the minivan. At its best, the 2022 Toyota Sienna can offer an impressive gas mileage of 36 MPG city and 36 MPG highway.
In terms of technology, the 2022 Toyota Sienna boasts a multimedia system with dynamic navigation, integrations with the latest connected services, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more.
The Toyota Sienna has been on the roads for a long time and has developed a legacy of being an extremely safe and reliable vehicle. The 2022 rendition of the Sienna is no different. The minivan houses a wide range of safety features, including airbags, LATCH, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Reminder, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beams, amongst several others.
Customers in Mars, Pennsylvania who are interested in the 2022 Toyota Sienna and would like to learn more about the vehicle can check out the website of Baierl Toyota - https://www.baierltoyota.com. Shoppers who would like to test drive the 2022 Toyota Sienna can call the dealership at (724) 655-4309 or visit the dealership located at located at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, PA 16046.
