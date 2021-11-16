MARS, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 rendition of the Toyota Tacoma is now available for sale at Baierl Toyota. Customers who are in pursuit of a pickup truck with above-par performance ratings, a robust suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies, and a stylish exterior can visit the Baierl Toyota dealership at Mars in Pennsylvania and take the new 2022 Toyota Tacoma out for a spin.
Starting at $26,500, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is available in five different trim levels – SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited, all of which exuberate stellar driving dynamics. The base trim in the new Tacoma lineup boasts a 2.7-liter, DOHC, 16-valve, 4-cylinder powertrain with VVT-I. This engine can make a maximum of 159 horsepower @ 5200 RPM and 180 pound-feet of torque @ 3800 RPM. Another powertrain available with the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is a 3.5-liter, V6, direct-injection, Atkinson-cycle engine that makes 278 horsepower @ 6000 RPM and 265 pound-feet of torque @ 4600 RPM. While the Toyota Tacoma with the 2.7-liter engine can haul a maximum of 3500 lbs, the ones with the 3.5-liter engine can tow up to 6400 lbs.
On the safety rating front, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma is as good as any other pickup truck in the market. The truck comes with the complete suite of Toyota Safety SenseTM P (TSS-P), Blind Spot Monitor, Integrated Backup Camera with Rear Parking Sonar, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and the Star Safety System™.
When it comes to technology and connected services, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma includes a robust audio multimedia system compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay®, and Android Auto™. Other technology features include Panoramic View Monitor, Smart Key System with Push Button Start, and a Multi-Information Display.
Truck enthusiasts in and around Mars, Pennsylvania, who are interested in getting their hands behind the steering wheel of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma can call the Baierl Toyota dealership at (724) 655-4309 or schedule a test drive online. Those who would like to garner more insights into the features and specifications of the 2022 Toyota Tacoma can check out the website of Baierl Toyota - https://www.baierltoyota.com or visit the dealership located at 19045 Perry Hwy, Mars, Pennsylvania 16046.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota