PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group announced today the winners of its 2022 Best Places to Work award program, which identifies the organizations doing all they can to improve performance by challenging their employees in fun and engaging work environments. The Business Intelligence Group is honoring these companies for helping their employees accelerate their careers, knowledge and performance.
"Employee satisfaction and engagement are more important than ever as we continue to evolve our work schedules and locations," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The Best Places to Work rewards those who are putting those metrics ahead of others to improve their business. Congratulations to all of the winners."
2022 Best Places to Work Award Winners
Large Business
- L&T Technology Services
- Synechron
- TaskUs
- Tupelo Honey Hospitality Corp
Medium-Size Business
- Farbman Group
- Gateway Management Company
- ParcelShield
- SADA
- Vim
- Wasabi Technologies
Small Business
- 1440 Multiversity
- Abveris Inc.
- Arch RoamRight
- BookJane
- CI Web Group, Inc.
- Empire Technologies Group Inc
- Juice Technology AG
- mabl
- Makers Nutrition
- MN Custom Homes
- Money Concepts
- Motivosity
- Smith.ai
- We Are Rosie
Very Small Business
- Hivehouse Digital
Those companies whose overall score met or exceeded the 2022 benchmark were also named "Finalist" in the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. Finalists include: AdCellerant; Amivero; AnalyticsIQ; AuditBoard; Biosero; Chatmeter; Circa; Cordial; Cynet; DermaConcepts; Fluxon; Hubilo Technologies Inc.; Hunters; MTI; Netography; NewtonX, Inc.; Talent Resources; Thirdera; TimeXtender; TrackTik; Trust Point; Userful Corporation; Very; YCharts; and ZenBusiness.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
