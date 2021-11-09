PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of the 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards which identified the leading agencies and corporate departments who delivered quantifiable business results for their respective clients.
"The past year has presented tough challenges for marketing and public relations teams in creating messages and campaigns that resonate with their in these unprecedented times,"
said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners is marked by extraordinary individuals who delivered extraordinary work in extraordinary times. Congratulations to you all!"
The 2021 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners are:
Marketing Agency of the Year
- GrowthMode Marketing
- yellowHEAD
Marketing Department of the Year
- Best Doctors Insurance
- Contentsquare
Public Relations Agency of the Year
- BLASTmedia
- The Brand Agency
- Cherish PR Limited
- Jive PR + Digital
- MAPRagency
- Next PR
- Press Kitchen LLC
Public Relations & Marketing Agency of the Year
- FINN Partners, Global Intelligence
- Vested
Public Relations Department of the Year
- Metro Pacific Investments Corporation
- Pan American Energy
Executive of the Year
- April Margulies, President and Founder, Trust Relations
- Melody del Rosario, Vice President for PR and Corporate Communications, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation
- Jennifer Roth, Founding Partner, Co-President, GrowthMode Marketing
External Campaign of the Year
- ADP
- Aurora Labs, Marketing Department
- Ford Hutman Media
- Hazelcast, Inc.
- impact.com Marketing Team
- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
- PAN AMERICAN ENERGY
- Talkdesk
- Upraise PR
Internal Campaign of the Year
- Covanta
- Toast
