PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of its inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. This business awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.
"The role of Artificial Intelligence was already transforming nearly every aspect of our lives and culture before the pandemic," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "Companies are quickly becoming reliant on AI as they build new processes, launch new services or deploy the AI of strategic vendors. We are so proud that such an incredible group of companies won this year's program. Congratulations to all the creativity and hard work of all every employee involved."
The 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards winners are:
Individual Winners
- Tom Chittenden, PhD, DPhil, PStat, Chief Data Science Officer and Founding Director, Advanced Artificial Intelligence Research Laboratory, Genuity Science
- Zohar Fox, Co-founder and CEO, Aurora Labs
- Prof. Borhen Marzougui, Technology Expert, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority
- Abhishek Mittal, VP of Data Analytics and Operations Excellence, Wolters Kluwer
- Amit Walia, CEO, Informatica
Organizational Winners
- alva - Natural language processing
- Ambiq - Intelligent control
- BirdEye - Machine learning
- Bright Machines - Robotics
- Cherre - Natrural language processing
- Digitate - Automation
- Dynam.AI - Computer vision
- expert.ai - Natural language processing
- Informatica - Automation
- Lilt,- Natural language processing
- Mailchimp - Automation
- Marchex - Automation
- ModalAI, Inc. - Robotics
- Outlier ai - Pattern recognition
- Pactum - Machine learning
- Phenom - Machine learning
- PROS - Machine learning
- ringDNA - Expert system
- Sogou - Virtual Intelligence
- Standard - Computer vision
- TOC Biometrics - Pattern recognition
- Turing Video - Computer vision
- UneeQ - Virtual Intelligence
- Windward - Hybrid intelligent system
Product Winners
- Adapt2 Solutions - Hybrid intelligent system
- Admazes Limited - Machine Learning
- Aspen Technology, Inc. - Aspen AIoT Hub™ - Intelligent control
- Astute Email Virtual Assistant (EVA) - Automation
- Capgemini U2Mine - Machine learning
- Claro Enterprise Solutions' Hospital Asset Management - Computer vision
- Concentric Risk Distance analysis technology - Natural language processing
- CRIS by Delvinia - Intelligent agent
- Evolv Technology - Evolv Express® - Automatic target recognition
- Experian AI powered Customer Assist- Intelligent agent
- Flyreel - Computer Automation
- F-Secure Project Blackfin - Intelligent agent
- goMoxie SEE - Machine learning
- Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) - Automation
- ITC Infotech Intelligent Retail Execution - Automated planning and scheduling
- Kustomer - Automation
- Mailchimp Creative Assistant - Artificial creativity
- Maxim Integrated MAX78000 Neural Network Accelerator Chip - Computer vision
- Natera - Machine learning
- NIO - Automation
- OpenCloudCX - Machine learning
- Oticon More - Pattern recognition
- Payrailz - Automated planning and scheduling
- Promethium Data Navigation System™ - Automated reasoning
- Realeyes PreView - Computer vision
- RTB House - Automated reasoning
- Saggezza - Automated planning and scheduling
- Samsara AI Safety Solution - Computer vision
- Sana Labs - Knowledge management
- Sense Labs - Machine learning
- SHERPA.AI - Machine learning
- Standard Chartered Bank with Squirro and Synechron - Natural language processing
- TCS Optumera™ AI-Powered Strategic Intelligence Suite - Strategic planning
- TCS Optunique™ AI-Personalization - Machine learning
- TD Bank AI-powered digital experiences - Intelligent agent
- American Red Cross AI powered blood drive planning system
- UBTECH ADIBOT - Robotics
- Velocity® - Natural Language Processing
- Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant - Natural language processing
- Veritone Energy Solutions - Expert system
- Wolters Kluwer - Expere Language Translation
- Zonar Coach - Pattern recognition
Judges also named several nominees finalists for their performance. Finalists include: AppFolio AI Leasing Assistant, Lisa, Darktrace Cyber AI Analyst, DataProphet PRESCRIBE, Deduce Suspicious LoginAlerts, IBM Watson Studio, Kount, an Equifax Company; Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA , Linc Customer Experience Automation Platform, New World Development Company Limited, Red Hat Process Automation, TruEra Model Intelligence Platform, Very, WebFX MarketingCloudFX, WekaIO's Limitless Data Platform, and Wolters Kluwer TeamMate+
