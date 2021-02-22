PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia labor, employment, workers' compensation and family law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is pleased to announce that Deborah R. Willig, Alaine S. Williams, Deborah M. Lerner, Nancy B.G. Lassen, and Amy L. Rosenberger have been selected by ALM among its 2021 Women Leaders In The Law.
A program of legal media publisher ALM, the annual Woman Leaders In The Law awards recognize the top female attorneys nationwide. The honored attorneys will be featured in leading legal media publications The American Lawyer, Corporate Counsel and The National Law Journal, which reach a combined audience of more than 300,000 readers nationwide. All five of the honored attorneys are partners in the firm and have been in practice for many years.
The managing partner of the firm, Willig also maintains a robust legal practice focusing exclusively on labor and employment law. She advises and negotiates on behalf of labor unions whose members represent workers from a myriad of professions, including teachers and public-school employees; public health, social services, library and recreation workers; teamsters, musicians, and cafeteria, hotel and restaurant employees, and professional soccer players.
With more than 30 years of experience in employee benefits law, Lerner counsels and represents public and private sector benefits funds on a broad range of issues, including tax issues in employee benefits law. She works closely with fiduciaries of pension and profit sharing plans, ensuring that they understand their duty to act in the best interests of the plan participants and beneficiaries. She also advises individuals on employment, pension and benefits issues.
Lassen has focused her practice exclusively on labor law since 1984. She advocates for working people and their unions, helping to advance their wages, hours, and terms and conditions of employment. Her wide-ranging skill and experience includes negotiating and enforcing collective bargaining agreements, complex litigation in state and federal courts, state and federal administrative agency proceedings, grievance and interest arbitrations, election and internal union matters, and occupational health and safety disputes.
In practice for more than 25 years, Rosenberger has dedicated her career to representing labor unions and employees. She serves as a trusted advisor to unions representing workers in government service, education, transportation, health care, and more. She represents working people and their unions in arbitration and litigation, in organizing drives and collective action, and in collective bargaining negotiations.
One of the three named partners of the firm, Williams concentrated her practice on counseling public sector labor unions and protecting the rights of their members around the country. She recently retired from the active practice of law.
Since its founding in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson has advocated for the dignity and rights of workers. From the start, firm leaders recognized that building a diverse workplace culture would give the firm a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talented attorneys and professional staff. Over the years, the Pennsylvania Bar Association repeatedly has recognized Willig, Williams & Davidson as the leading firm in Pennsylvania for the promotion of women to leadership positions. To learn more, visit our website.
About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (https://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefits funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.
