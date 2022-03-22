PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners of its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. This business awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.
"Artificial Intelligence is now playing a major role in our lives as the technology expands," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud that such an incredible group of companies won this year's program. Congratulations to all the creativity and hard work of all every employee involved."
The 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards winners are:
Individual Winners
- Carol Hopperton, Global Head Legal Operations, Vonage
- Michael Koch, Co-Founder and CEO, HubKonnect
- Ram Narasimhan, Global Head of AI and Cognitive Services, Xebia
- Noor Shaker, Senior Vice President & General Manager. X-Chem, Inc.
- Emerson Sklar, Sr. Director of AI/ML, Applause
- Elif Tutuk, Vice President of Innovation and Design, Qlik
Organizational Winners
- Achievion Solutions - Diagnosis
- American Robotics - Robotics
- AnyClip - Knowledge management
- BairesDev - Machine learning
- Cherre - Natural language processing
- Datagen - Computer vision
- Deep Instinct - Pattern recognition
- Deloitte AI Institute - Automation
- Dow Polyurethanes' Predictive Intelligence - Expert system
- eCommerceInsights.ai - Natural language processing
- Hyperscience - Automation
- Hyro - Natural language processing
- IBM Supply Chain Intelligence Suite - Expert system
- Jvion - Diagnosis
- Layer 6 - Machine learning
- Lirio - Machine learning
- ModalAI, Inc. - Robotics
- ObjectiveHealth - Diagnosis
- Persado - Artificial creativity
- Persado - Natural language processing
- Phenom - Machine learning
- PROS - Automated reasoning
- Rev - Automated reasoning
- Sherpa.ai - Machine learning
- T2D2 - Computer vision
- Turing - Machine learning
Product Winners
- Acarix USA Inc - Diagnosis
- ACTICS by EVERSANA - Diagnosis
- Aera Technology - Automated reasoning
- AI Modeling within IBM Watson Studio - Machine learning
- AI-Powered Pandemic Travel Resource, Luna - Intelligent agent
- Airspace Critical Mile Platform - Machine learning
- AISERA - Intelligent agent
- Aktify Collective Intelligence Engine - Natural language processing
- AppFolio Smart Maintenance - Automation
- Arjuna Solutions - Machine learning
- Businessolver - Sofia - Your Virtual Benefits Assistant - Machine learning
- CCH Axcess Financial Prep - Machine learning
- CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence - Strategic planning
- CHI SOFTWARE - Computer vision
- Chillax Care Limited - Biologically inspired computing
- Chooch - Computer vision
- Cognizant Technology Solutions - Automation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions - Hybrid intelligent system
- Cognizant Technology Solutions - Natural language processing
- Cornerstone Xplor - Natural language processing
- Datasite Prepare - Machine learning
- Datatron MLOps and AI Governance - Machine learning
- Digital Shelf Platform - Hybrid intelligent system
- DTS AutoSense: Neuromorphic Driver Monitoring Solution - Computer vision
- EchoNous - Diagnosis
- Evisort - Natural language processing
- HyperSense- AI Orchestration Platform - Machine learning
- IFS Cloud - Automated planning and scheduling
- InfoNgen - Natural language processing
- Juniper Networks AI-driven SD-WAN - Machine learning
- Legion Technologies - Automated planning and scheduling
- Lumotive - Virtual reality
- Marchex Conversation Intelligence - Automation
- MARVEL.ai - Speech generating device
- Medtronic Touch SurgeryTM Enterprise - Computer vision
- M-Files - Knowledge management
- MindBridge - Machine learning
- Moments - Pattern recognition
- NarrativeDx, a Press Ganey Solution - Natural language processing
- Nauto - Vehicle infrastructure integration
- NetApp AI for Natural Language Processing - Natural language processing
- Omneky - Artificial creativity
- Onit - Automated reasoning
- OrboGraph - Hybrid intelligent system
- Orca AI - Computer vision
- Perfect Corp. AgileHand™ Technology - Computer vision
- Pricefx - Automation
- R2C Inc. - Automatic target recognition
- Samsara Site Visibility - Computer vision
- Scienaptic AI's Ether Platform - Machine learning
- SearchUnify's Intelligent Chatbot - Virtual Intelligence
- Sensormatic AI Solutions - Computer vision
- Smart Agents by Brighterion, a Mastercard company - Intelligent agent
- Starkey Evolv AI - Expert system
- StrikeReady CARA - Natural language processing
- Tata Consultancy Services - Strategic planning
- TD AI-Driven Personalized Digital Experiences - Intelligent agent
- The CORTIX platform - Pattern recognition
- The Lilt Platform - Natural language processing
- The LogicMonitor Platform - Hybrid intelligent system
- ThinkIQ - Automation
- TranXonSafe by Institute for Information Industry - Computer vision
- Verint Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) - Intelligent agent
- WalkMe UI Intelligence - Pattern recognition
- Yieldmo, Inc.- Machine learning
Judges also named several nominees finalists for their performance. Finalists include: alva, AMC Health, BigID, BrightAI, Canvass AI, ContractPodAi, DataForce, DataProphet (Pty) Ltd, Deeplite, Dstillery, EPAM DEPS, IBM Sterling Fulfillment Optimizer, IQVIA NLP Data Factory, Kanverse.ai, Deloitte Smart Factory Product Suite, SupportLogic, Talkdesk AI Trainer, TechSee's Technician Job Verification and Unsupervised.
