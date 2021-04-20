PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named 78 companies, executives and products as winners of the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. This annual business awards program recognizes those who are helping companies better communicate with their customers to provide a differentiated level of customer service.
"The role of customer service is changing every day and the winners of this year's program highlights the people, organizations and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.
The 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Awards winners are listed below:
Executive of the Year
- Elad Eran, CEO, WiX Answers
- Val Farlow, Senior Vice President of Operations, TTEC Holdings, Inc.
- Rachel LaFollette, Chief Customer Officer, Madwire, LLC.,
- Stephanie Puerto, SVP of Operations, Payroc
- Ting Van Osdol, SVP, Global Account Services & Customer Success, Ekata
Manager of the Year
- Denielle Barcelona, Global Manager of Student Support, Udacity
- Brandon Berbaum, Director of Client Support, Mavenlink
- Sabrina Kanaski, Manager, Wesley Financial Group, LLC
- Greg Luciano, Global Head of Customer Success, Contentstack
Organization of the Year
Small Company
- AdCellerant - Business services
- Dark Sky Association - Non-profit
- GoTab, Inc. - Hospitality
- IDology - Software
- Joe's Garage Coffee - Manufacturing
- Makers Nutrition - Manufacturing
- Onset Financial - Financial services
- OnSIP - Telecommunications
- Pipedrive - Software
- Qgiv - Internet and technology
- Simple Syllabus - Education
- The Companies of ASI Waste - Other
Medium-sized Company
- ActiveCampaign - Software
- Bankers Healthcare Group - Financial services
- Brightway Insurance - Insurance
- Donlen - Automotive
- Hiperbaric USA Corp - Manufacturing
- Leanplum - Software
- Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure - Government
- Planful - Financial services
- Ruby Has Fulfillment - Retail
- Talkdesk - Telecommunications
- Udacity - Internet and technology
- Vocera Customer Success Team
- Vivial - Business services
- Zonar - Transportation
Large Company
- Agero - Other
- AppFolio, Inc. - Real Estate
- BairesDev - Business services
- Beltone - Health care
- Blue Shield of California - Health care
- IFS - Software
- POWERHOME SOLAR - Energy
- PowerSchool - Education
- Pure Storage - Internet and technology
- Resolute Forest Products - Manufacturing
- Seismic - Software
- Selective Insurance - Insurance
- ShipMonk - Wholesale and Distribution
- SquareTrade, an Allstate company - Insurance
- Vivint Smart Home - Internet and technology
Outsource Partner of the Year
Small Company
- Solution Builders, Inc. - Internet and technology
- Very - Software
Medium-sized Company
- Convey Health Solutions' Miramar Platform - Business services
- Global Contact Services (GCS Agents) - Other
Large Company
- BairesDev - Business services
- HGS - Other
- Unipart Logistics - Automotive
Technology of the Year
Small Companies
- Adopt Technologies - Internet and technology
- BookJane - Health care
- eDesk - Retail
- LeanDNA - Manufacturing
- TeamSupport - Software
Medium-sized Companies
- AppNeta - Internet and technology
- Convey Health Solutions - Insurance
- Kustomer - Other
- Uniphore - Software
Large Company
- Accolade - Health care
- Afiniti - Telecommunications
- Airline Call Center Bot - Travel and Leisure
- NICE inContact - Software
- TELUS International - Internet and technology
Transformation of the Year
- Yo! Help by OYO Hotels and Homes - Hospitality
- Mavenlink Client Support Team - Software
- InfoCepts - Business services
- Allstate Roadside - Insurance
- Morrison Healthcare - Food
- Aceyus - Telecommunications
- VisitorsCoverage - Insurance
This year's judges also recognized the following companies as finalists: Affinity; Agiloft; Alarm.com; Alorica; Armor; Bandwidth, Inc.; BitNinja Technologies Zrt; Buffini & Company; Claro Enterprise Solutions; CSS Corp; Darktrace; Datasite®; Electronic Merchant Systems; Everise; Forcura; Hometap; i3 Education; Jane Software Inc.; Logical Position; mabl; ManagedMethods; MealHi5 LLC.; OceanX LLC; Orange; POWERHOME SOLAR; PRO Unlimited; Pulsara; RapidScale; Resident Home; ResultsCX; Samsara; Spireon, Inc.; TaskUs; Tally; Thrive; Trust Point; TTEC Holdings, Inc.; Verint; Vertafore; Wesley Financial Group, LLC; Whatfix; and Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions.
