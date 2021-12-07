PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners of the 2021 BIG Awards for Business program. The organization's annual program was advertised as the "________ of the Year" program and was launched to reward those companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.
"Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors and new revenue cycles, and what is clear to our judges is that some are not only adapting but choosing to re-write the rules and accelerate change," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community."
PEOPLE
Entrepreneur Award
Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO, Wizeline
Tiago Paiva, Founder and CEO, Talkdesk
Jayson Waller, CEO, POWERHOME SOLAR
Executive of the Year
Bert Bean, CEO, Insight Global
Brendan P. Keegan, CEO, Merchant's Fleet
Antti Nivala, Founder and CEO, M-Files
Lev Peker, Director and CEO, CarParts.com
Tony Safoian, President and CEO, SADA Systems
Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik
Matt Walmsley, Chief International Officer, Strategy, SurveyHealthcareGlobus
Small Business Executive of the Year
Matt Hankey, President and CEO, New Energy Equity
Anthony Welgemoed, Co-founder and CEO, Ziflow
Woman of the Year
Julie Curtis, Co-founder and CEO, Wheelhouse Innovations
Jagriti Kumar, CFO, NLB Services
Beth Shulkin, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Ekata
ORGANIZATIONS
Company of the Year
AgreeYa Solutions
Amagi Corporation
AU10TIX
BairesDev
CLEARED4
Deep Instinct
Dialpad
dLocal
Makers Nutrition
MedTrainer
ModMed
PowerSchool
Rhino
Scorpion
ShipMonk
Sitel Group®
SpryLyfe
Vertafore
Wasabi Technologies
ZenBusiness
Green Company of the Year
goTRG
Lumio
Polestar
POWERHOME SOLAR
Resolute Forest Products
Small Business of the Year
ALTR
Cherre
Cortavo by Aventis Systems
HydroJug
New Energy Equity
Precision Medical Products
RIVA Solutions INC
SpinCar
Start-up of the Year
Acquco
Ahana
JupiterOne
LaunchX
Lockstep
PRODUCTS
New Product of the Year
AppFolio Property Manager Smart Maintenance
Deduce Identity Network
EnduranceAdvantage™ Vehicle Protection Plan
IBM Cloud Satellite
Intelligent Data Management Cloud
LÄ'VO Lux
LeanTaaS
PeopleAdmin's Faculty Information System
Piano Analytics
Run by ADP(R)
Sustainable End-Of-Life Management
TeamMate+ Agile Audit
YubiKey Bio Series - FIDO Edition
Product of the Year
Adaptiva Endpoint Health
ArmorPoint
Axiom EPM Suite
Customer Experience Automation (CXA)
Deep Instinct's Deep Neural Network
iLien Motor Vehicle
Jabmo Account-Based Marketing Platform
Marchex Engage for Automotive
Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa
Orange Immersive Now
PitchBook
Polestar Precept
ReSound ONETM Hearing Aids (also available as Beltone Imagine)
Simplr's NOW CX Platform
TenantBase
VisitorsCoverage
Case Study of the Year
iQueue for Inpatient Beds
Green Product of the Year
Perfect Corp AR and AI-Powered Virtual Try-On Technology
ZenWTR
