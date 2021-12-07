PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners of the 2021 BIG Awards for Business program. The organization's annual program was advertised as the "________ of the Year" program and was launched to reward those companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

"Organizations of all sizes are having to adapt to changing regulations, buying behaviors and new revenue cycles, and what is clear to our judges is that some are not only adapting but choosing to re-write the rules and accelerate change," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of our winners for setting such an inspirational example for the global business community."

PEOPLE

Entrepreneur Award

Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO, Wizeline

Tiago Paiva, Founder and CEO, Talkdesk

Jayson Waller, CEO, POWERHOME SOLAR

Executive of the Year

Bert Bean, CEO, Insight Global

Brendan P. Keegan, CEO, Merchant's Fleet

Antti Nivala, Founder and CEO, M-Files

Lev Peker, Director and CEO, CarParts.com

Tony Safoian, President and CEO, SADA Systems

Raj Sundaresan, CEO, Altimetrik

Matt Walmsley, Chief International Officer, Strategy, SurveyHealthcareGlobus

Small Business Executive of the Year

Matt Hankey, President and CEO, New Energy Equity

Anthony Welgemoed, Co-founder and CEO, Ziflow

Woman of the Year    

Julie Curtis, Co-founder and CEO, Wheelhouse Innovations

Jagriti Kumar, CFO, NLB Services

Beth Shulkin, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Ekata

ORGANIZATIONS

Company of the Year    

AgreeYa Solutions

Amagi Corporation

AU10TIX

BairesDev

CLEARED4

Deep Instinct

Dialpad

dLocal

Makers Nutrition

MedTrainer

ModMed

PowerSchool

Rhino

Scorpion

ShipMonk

Sitel Group®

SpryLyfe

Vertafore

Wasabi Technologies

ZenBusiness

Green Company of the Year

goTRG

Lumio

Polestar

POWERHOME SOLAR

Resolute Forest Products

Small Business of the Year    

ALTR

Cherre

Cortavo by Aventis Systems

HydroJug

New Energy Equity

Precision Medical Products

RIVA Solutions INC

SpinCar

Start-up of the Year

Acquco

Ahana

JupiterOne

LaunchX

Lockstep

PRODUCTS

New Product of the Year    

AppFolio Property Manager Smart Maintenance

Deduce Identity Network

EnduranceAdvantage™ Vehicle Protection Plan

IBM Cloud Satellite

Intelligent Data Management Cloud

LÄ'VO Lux

LeanTaaS

PeopleAdmin's Faculty Information System

Piano Analytics

Run by ADP(R)

Sustainable End-Of-Life Management

TeamMate+ Agile Audit

YubiKey Bio Series - FIDO Edition

Product of the Year    

Adaptiva Endpoint Health

ArmorPoint

Axiom EPM Suite

Customer Experience Automation (CXA)

Deep Instinct's Deep Neural Network

iLien Motor Vehicle

Jabmo Account-Based Marketing Platform

Marchex Engage for Automotive

Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa

Orange Immersive Now

PitchBook

Polestar Precept

ReSound ONETM Hearing Aids (also available as Beltone Imagine)

Simplr's NOW CX Platform

TenantBase

VisitorsCoverage

Case Study of the Year    

iQueue for Inpatient Beds

Green Product of the Year

Perfect Corp AR and AI-Powered Virtual Try-On Technology

ZenWTR

About Business Intelligence Group http://www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group, +1 (909) 529-2737, contact@bintelligence.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Business Intelligence Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.