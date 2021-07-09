MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hopper: A Name for a Friend": a fun children's story that presents a wonderful friendship between a boy and his new plush bunny, who finds a loving home where he can have an enjoyable and playful time. "Hopper: A Name for a Friend" is the creation of published author A. B. Augustin, a mother, electrical engineer, computer scientist, systems engineering doctoral candidate, and manager with the federal government.

Augustin shares, "Hopper: A Name for a Friend is based on a true story! When my younger son, Miles, was about five years old, his aunt presented him an Easter basket with a soft white floppy-eared bunny rabbit. Well, over the past twenty-one years, Hopper has gone on numerous vacations, to sleepaway camps, and has served as a constant companion to Miles. Even today, with his ears held on with large safety pins, Hopper still has a place in our home."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. B. Augustin's new book is a cheerful story where kids will learn to show appreciation for the companions in their lives and build friendship with them to find home and happiness in each other.

View a synopsis of "Hopper: A Name for a Friend" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Hopper: A Name for a Friend" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Hopper: A Name for a Friend," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

