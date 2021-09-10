MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poor Little Henry: The Mouse Who Didn't Want to Listen": a delightful object lesson for children. "Poor Little Henry: The Mouse Who Didn't Want to Listen" is the creation of published author A.C. Murphy, a native of New Jersey and current resident of Hampden County in Massachusetts. Murphy retired as a social worker for the state of Massachusetts and has an adult child living in Boston.
Murphy shares, "The book is about a newborn mouse who doesn't want to listen to his mother. It is a wintery, snowy day and there isn't any food to be found. Henry, the mouse, seeks out to find some food to keep his family from starving to death. He is a brave little mouse, and in spite of his mother telling him not to go, he decided to go anyway. Henry encounters some life-shattering, dangerous moments on his adventure. You have to read the book to see if Henry saved the day and kept his family alive, or did he chicken out and returned home empty-handed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.C. Murphy's new book is the most recent installment in the author's "The Talking Animal Collection" series.
With an important message, engaging illustrations, and reading comprehension questions at the end, parents, guardians, and teachers will find an important opportunity to discuss safety with the young readers in their charge.
View a synopsis of "Poor Little Henry: The Mouse Who Didn't Want to Listen" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Poor Little Henry: The Mouse Who Didn't Want to Listen" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
