MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jehovah Jireh: The Art of Receiving from Him": a potent reminder of God's promise to all. "Jehovah Jireh: The Art of Receiving from Him" is the creation of published author A.C. Watkins, the founder and president of AC Watkins Ministries Inc., based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Being the son of a Baptist and preacher, Watkins preached his first sermon at the age of fifteen under the tutelage of his father, Rev. Dr. A. Claude Watkins Jr. In the forty-five years since then, he has preached around the country and internationally. Watkins is also the founder and president of Be Made Whole Conferences Int'l Inc., spreading the message of faith and healing to the world.
Watkins shares, "In his book Jehovah Jireh: The Art of Receiving from Him, A. C. Watkins gives a practical approach to receiving from God the things that belong to us. Based on the scriptures, he lays out the steps necessary to achieve success according to the kingdom of God. Watkins explains the importance of learning how to apply the Word of God and use the tools that provide the child of God a sure victory to receive the best blessing in life. Jehovah Jireh: The Art of Receiving from Him came out of the burden to answer if God supplies all my needs; why aren't my needs met? Thus, the reason for this book.
"Read this enlightening book and gain insight, concerning things like believing according to the kingdom of God, ministry of angels, words, finances, and the kingdom of God. If you desire to walk in the fullness of God's blessing for your life and family, learn the principles presented in this book, and apply and practice them daily in your life. You will become excited about your Christian walk and be able to say, 'The Word of God works. Hallelujah!'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.C. Watkins's new book will challenge and motivate believers both new and established.
Watkins offers a helping hand to those seeking a deeper connection with God and His Word.
Consumers can purchase "Jehovah Jireh: The Art of Receiving from Him" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Jehovah Jireh: The Art of Receiving from Him," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
