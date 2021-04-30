MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Christ's Law, Not Man's": an excellent tool for learning the truths of the Christian faith. "Christ's Law, Not Man's" is the creation of published author A Concerned Christian, a faithful follower of Jesus Christ who, through many ups and downs, tumbles and falls and rises again, has found a closeness with God that makes the struggles worth it.
A Concerned Christian shares, "Christ's Law, Not Man's will guide you in studying God's Word and gaining understanding of the Scripture that lies within the verses. You will have a better understanding of forming a relationship with your Almighty Creator, maintaining that relationship and building it stronger through continued Christian growth. You will know what it is to walk a Christian journey and why it is an important part of your faith. This title also informs you of three different translation methods that are used in today's bibles and which methods are used in some of the more popular bible translations. You will learn also of a good number of worldly traditions which are believed to be of God's Law for salvation, which are very widely taught in many of today's denominations. You will also know the truth about what God's Word says about these traditional beliefs. Christ's Law, Not Man's takes you through a step by step walk in confessing Christ to be your Lord and Savior and also gives you important knowledge to help you not be misled by the law of man which doesn't coincide with the Law of Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A Concerned Christian's new book is a plainly stated, easy-to-understand piece of didactic literature that followers of Jesus will find very useful for growth in their personal walk with Christ. This book's strength lies in its brevity, reliance on scripture, and succinctness.
