"Overcoming the World through Partnership with Christ": a potent inspirational discussion. "Overcoming the World through Partnership with Christ" is the creation of published author A.G Turnah, a devoted believer who pastors in Nigeria.
A.G Turnah shares, "Are you dejected and tired of life, or do you sometimes feel oppressed or that no one cares about you? Do doubts arise in your heart about God and religion? Do you yearn to fully benefit from Christianity to have all the Bible promises practically fulfilled in your life?
"Are you occasionally offended by what other people do to you and find it difficult to forgive? Do you entertain fear of what others will do to you? Do you entertain the fear of death?
"This book will show you how you can through faith in Christ effectively address these questions and more as an overcomer."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.G Turnah's new book is a passionate examination of faith and God's involvement in the world.
Pairing a writing style that encourages discussion and a soulful passion for Christianity, Turnah welcomes readers to take time to reflect and search for ways to find a more fulfilling relationship with their faith.
