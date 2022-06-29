"Never Alone" from Christian Faith Publishing author A.J. Piatkowski is a powerful message of faith that explores a deeply personal and trying period of the author's life.
Piatkowski shares, "In no way is this book meant to promote divorce, but there are circumstances in life when it can become inevitable. This book is to illustrate the caring love of God in all the hardships of life. His word is true, and he does protect his children from the evils that come against them. Each of us has different situations that happen to us, but if we follow his word and put that into practice, he will be faithful and just. Each state has different laws, but as you read my story, God is not confined to those laws. So many unexplained things happened that it left me and my lawyer in awe. It's been almost ten years and still, God does wonders in my life every day. I have recovered from the past with forgiveness and know that it taught me so much about my Lord and Savior. I only hope this book will help to heal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.J. Piatkowski's new book offers readers an emotionally charged and concise look into a journey of survival following an abusive marriage.
Piatkowski provides readers with an important message of faith and the need to know when to stand up for oneself.
