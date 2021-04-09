MEADVILLE, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cute-Nose Now: The Story of Brenda": a lovely children's literature that discusses playfulness, friendships, and self-confidence. "Cute-Nose Now: The Story of Brenda" is the creation of published author A. Joseph Claycomb, a fifty-nine-year-old military veteran with a keen sense of humor and understanding.
Claycomb shares, "The Story of Brenda is about a pre-adolescent girl named Brenda who has a great imagination, but craves attention at home and school. It lends comfort, acceptance and maybe just a touch of humor to those who maybe feel that they are in a situation similar to what Brenda feels. In essence; although they aren't the coolest kids with seemingly everything going for them, including socially, and perhaps they may feel a bit deprived of attention at home save for perhaps an occasional friend, a loving pet, or an imaginary friend, that they are valued and will persevere. Mainly speaking, that they are not alone. This book will let the reader know that imagination and sometimes silliness are fine, and friendships are valued. Most importantly, those in a like-minded situation are perfectly normal, and happy. In fact, they are a lot more normal and intelligent, forgiving, and loving than those who seem to 'have it all'."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Joseph Claycomb's new book gives the young readers a beautiful story about a girl who wishes for attention as she always feels lonely.
View a synopsis of "Cute-Nose Now: The Story of Brenda" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Cute-Nose Now: The Story of Brenda" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Cute-Nose Now: The Story of Brenda," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing