"Maisley's Moon" from Christian Faith Publishing author A. Joseph Claycomb is a sweet story of a little girl and the important lessons learned from her loving mother about having faith in things not always seen.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maisley's Moon": a charming tale of finding wonder in God's creation. "Maisley's Moon" is the creation of published author A. Joseph Claycomb, a sixty-two-year-old military veteran who has had a passion for writing since college, particularly about faith, family and inspiration.
Claycomb shares, "Maisley's Moon is a delightful short picture-book story about a little girl named Maisley who's fascinated with the moon outside of her bedroom window at night at bedtime. It portrays how her Mom lovingly capitalizes on her daughter's curiosity of the moon to teach her about faith in things that aren't always obvious to a five-year-old. Mom continues this opportunity to teach Maisley about the importance, in particular, of having faith and love for Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Joseph Claycomb's new book is a charming faith-based narrative that offers an important message.
Claycomb shares a delightful narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment and inspiration of young believers.
