"Be Encouraged: Finding Encouragement from Scriptures" from Christian Faith Publishing author A. Louise Bonaparte is an encouraging opportunity to rejuvenate and strengthen one's spiritual life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Encouraged: Finding Encouragement from Scriptures": a heartfelt testament to the glory of God. "Be Encouraged: Finding Encouragement from Scriptures" is the creation of published author A. Louise Bonaparte, a seventh-generation ordained minister who has been in the ministry for over thirty years. Bonaparte's career spans from Wall Street as a financial advisor to nursing, in addition to an accomplished surgical oncologist and scientific researcher. She is also the CEO of her family's ninety-one-year-old enterprise, with employees on every continent, as well as the founder and president of seven nonprofit organizations.
Bonaparte shares, "Encouragement is a reassurance or inspiration that most people need when going through daily living.
"Situations can occur in life that sap the strength out of a person. It could be the death of a loved one, or it could be loneliness. The problem may be depression or anger.
"Whatever the situation may be, there is a word of Scripture for it!
"In this little booklet, some thoughts with anecdotes are provided to help us ponder along the path of being encouraged, no matter the circumstances.
"The central thoughts in this book originate from Scripture. Each scriptural verse is written to provide a focus on how to deal with various questions or issues.
"Be encouraged!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. Louise Bonaparte's new book will encourage and excite the spirit.
Bonaparte shares in hopes of empowering others to find solace and inspiration in scripture.
Consumers can purchase "Be Encouraged: Finding Encouragement from Scriptures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Be Encouraged: Finding Encouragement from Scriptures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing