RICHBORO, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gary Michael Drucker provides emphasis to Christian readers that Jesus Christ is their exalted Lord and God and the foundation of their own identities in JESUS CHRIST GOD THE SON: The King of Kings and the Radiance of His Glory ($24.49, paperback, 9781662829017; $9.99, e-book, 9781662829024).
Drucker's highly Christocentric work delves into the fullness of deity and tremendous majesty of the Lord Jesus Christ. Readers will be awe-inspired by Drucker's exploration of the joyful wonders of His infinite glory and everlasting reign, His incarnation of the One who inhabits eternity, and His fulfillment of Old Testament types of kingship and priesthood. This compelling read interestingly spells out to readers how Jesus Christ is the foundation for understanding their own identities as men and women, equally composing the royal priesthood in His likeness, together with a purpose, dignity, faith and reason.
"I wrote this book because of my interest in the deity and majesty of Christ," said Drucker. "It was inspired by Scripture texts, preaching, hymns and popular Christian music, all with the primary focus on the exaltation of Jesus Christ."
Pastor Gary Michael Drucker, LPN, MA, ThM, MHS, is the Chair of the Theology Works Division and corporate executive of SciMed Writing LLC. He is a graduate of Bucks County Technical School, Northeastern Christian Junior College, David Lipscomb University, Princeton Theological Seminary, Westminster Theological Seminary, and Nova Southeastern University. He has been a long-term church minister, guest preacher for various churches and academia, Professor of Biblical Studies at Northeastern Christian Junior College, healthcare and funeral chaplain and a professional nurse. He has been happily married for over 35 years, enjoys astronomy and walking or bicycling with his wife.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. JESUS CHRIST GOD THE SON: The King of Kings and the Radiance of His Glory is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
