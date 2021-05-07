MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Argo": an exciting action adventure. "Argo" is the creation of published author, A. R. Williams, a hopeless romantic, devoted wife, and loving mother.
Williams writes, "Ora is a beautiful, naive girl who was raised in captivity. While in her dreary circumstances, she is introduced to the dark and handsome, Luca. After an unfortunate event that leaves Ora both free and alone, she follows Luca back to his home, Argo. However, her dream of making this beautiful paradise her home is shattered when an unknown assailant attacks the village. Filled with anger and resentment, the pair set out to find the culprit and make them pay for their crimes. Along the way, Ora discovers not only how cruel the world can be but the power that lies within her. After being introduced to God by an older couple, she is given a choice—to let the pain and anger of losing her home determine her actions or to listen to that still, calm voice. In this Christian fantasy novel, our heroes truly will discover not only themselves but also God and the power they yield to overcome evil."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. R. Williams' new book takes readers on an adventurous ride from start to finish.
Balancing the excitement of fantasy writing with a healthy dose of spirituality, Williams offers readers a new take on modern fantasy writing.
View a synopsis of "Argo" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Argo" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Argo", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
