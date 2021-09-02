MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hippity hop a jolly Walk: A rhyming guide on how to walk safely with your family": a sweet object lesson in safe walking practices. "Hippity hop a jolly Walk: A rhyming guide on how to walk safely with your family" is the creation of published author Aakriti Tripathi.
Tripathi shares, "It's time to venture out of your home. But wait! What do you need to keep in mind as you journey outside your safe and cozy house? The solution is this wonderful read-aloud for children under five years of age or children with special needs with well-developed receptive language skills. This book is a friendly read that teaches children the basics of walking safely on the road under caregiver supervision. The book has a series of questions at the end that caregivers can use to build a better understanding of simple road safety skills in their children. Enjoy reading this book to your child as they begin to explore the world outside their home."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aakriti Tripathi's new book is enjoyable opportunity for teaching little ones how to be safe outside the home.
The author writes in hopes of assisting parents, guardians, and educators in their efforts to train young children in safety awareness.
Consumers can purchase "Hippity hop a jolly Walk: A rhyming guide on how to walk safely with your family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hippity hop a jolly Walk: A rhyming guide on how to walk safely with your family," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
