MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Pen 2 Pen...": an encouraging example of how one can turn a life in the right direction through faith. "From Pen 2 Pen..." is the creation of published author Abdul-Hakim Muhammad MSW, a social worker who specializes in rehabilitation, prison reform, recovering alcoholics, and drug abusers. He has an associate degree in behavioral health and human services from the Community College of Philadelphia, a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Pennsylvania, and a master's degree in social work from the University of Pennsylvania.
Muhammad shares, "From Pen 2 Pen… examines the life of an individual who spent time in the Prison Industrial Complex. The story begins by analyzing society in regard to the constitution and how men and women are treated based on the color of their skin. As a result of the rules that govern society, the author describes his stay in a maximum security prison. This episode led the author down a path that was unforeseen but became a reality, which affects how he looks at and examines certain people based on skin color.
"The author utilizes the ink/pen to explain how he made the transition from Pen life to learning about the components that make up our criminal justice system. In his quest for understanding, he became a student that examined many of the factors that lead to incarceration. The tools of education are outlined throughout the story. It helps the reader understand what it takes to make that transition from criminal activity to fundamental awareness.
"The author managed to attend a community college, a four-year college and, later, graduate school. While engaging in these institutions of education, the author developed a passion for learning the best form of rehabilitation. The path this book follows can be used in any society in any part of the world. Moreover, the author continues to explain how none of his achievements were successfully completed without the help, instructions, and guidance from his Creator and Sustainer: Allah, Lord of All the Worlds.
"The author looks at this component as a decisive factor he used in all of his affairs. He closes with this statement: 'All praise is due to Allah, and may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon Muhammad, his family, his companions. May Allah be pleased with them all and all of those who follow him until the last day. Ameen.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abdul-Hakim Muhammad MSW's new book is an engaging story of redemption and salvation.
Muhammad shares a deeply personal story in hopes of inspiring and encouraging others who have experienced similar circumstances or are otherwise lost from the light of faith.
View a synopsis of "From Pen 2 Pen..." on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "From Pen 2 Pen..." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Pen 2 Pen...," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
