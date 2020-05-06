PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FAX) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 6, 2020.  At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Director and one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Policies.

As of the record date, March 5, 2020, the Fund had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 shares of preferred stock. 71.9% of outstanding common stock were voted and 100.0% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

166,391,874

13,025,036

94,184

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Peter D. Sacks

2,000,000

0

0

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies


Votes For

Votes
Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Neville J. Miles

166,023,293

13,391,744

96,056

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the meeting are as follows: Martin J. Gilbert, Moritz Sell and William J. Potter.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfax.com

