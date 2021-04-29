Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

 By Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced today they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 29, 2021.  At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, March 5, 2021, ACP  had outstanding 17,432,096 shares of common stock. 76.49% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

12,708,571

624,716

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Nancy Yao Maasbach, P. Gerald Malone and Randolph Takian.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, March 15, 2021, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 81.29% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

8,805,996

1,394,971

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach and P. Gerald Malone.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, March 15, 2021, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 85.52% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows: To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

71,783,584

18,380,124

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach  and P. Gerald Malone.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, March 15, 2021, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 75.98% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Annual Meeting are as follows: To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For

Votes Withheld

John Sievwright

54,635,426

10,256,004

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Annual Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach and P. Gerald Malone.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers:  Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

https://www.aberdeenstandard.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-standard-investments-us-closed-end-funds-announce-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301280857.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.