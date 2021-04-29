NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of New Jersey, portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and portions of eastern Maryland. * WHEN...From 2 PM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60 mph, are most likely to occur from late Friday afternoon through the predawn hours Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. &&