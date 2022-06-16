Multi-Plate Irradiation to Speed Cellular Catalyst Research in Drug Discovery, Biochemistry
PENNSBURG, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acceled LLC, providers of benchtop instruments designed for chemists and researchers seeking to accelerate chemical reactions using photoredox catalysis, announces today the introduction of the cLight. The cLight joins the Acceled Photoreactor product line to add versatility and functionality for biochemists. The cLight, ideal for drug discovery and university research, allows for:
- Single or multi-plate catalysis experimentation
- Uniform LED illumination and cooling in a single device
- Enhanced statistical comparison between protein interaction networks
- User-customized time, light intensity, and temperature
- Faster, repeatable, comparable results
Acceled's expanded product line now supports growth plates as well as vial sizes GC, 4, 8, 30, and 40 ml. This increased versatility and compact footprint allow for expanded experiment design and fit:
- External dimensions: 18" L x 11.375" W x 6.7" H
- LED active area: 12.9" x 8.6"
- 4.3" diagonal touch screen
- "6-plex" dish at 90.5mm (3.56") diameter holds up to six dishes
- > 95% uniformity across working area of illumination
Biochemistry research must ramp up to meet the demands for innovation in genetic research, pharmaceuticals, proteomics, diagnostics, and food science. Acceled's Photoreactor m2 and new cLight instruments support these aggressive innovation pipelines.
Prominent universities and top pharmaceutical companies around the world rely on Acceled's photoreactor platform. The cLight is now available for order at acceledbio.com/cLight.
ABOUT ACCELED
The scientists and engineers behind Acceled are focused on bringing novel photocatalysis technology and products to researchers seeking to accelerate chemical reactions using photoredox catalysis. Their best-in-class tools support researchers and scientists dedicated to solving real-world challenges in drug discovery, pharma, proteomics, and basic material research. Learn more at https://www.acceledbio.com/.
Media Contact
Alison Arnold, Launch Team Inc, 1 (585) 256-1640, alison@launchteaminc.com
SOURCE Acceled