WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when economic difficulties abound, AccessLex Institute is excited to be the bearer of good news for nine law students who were named the winners of this year's MAX by AccessLex® Grand Prize Scholarship Drawing.
Six first-year and second-year law students from across the country were awarded scholarships toward their law school tuition:
Elizabeth Finazzo, '22 – Case Western Reserve University School of Law
$40,000
William Wimbish, '21 – University of Idaho College of Law
$40,000
Sabreigha Dixon, '21 – New York Law School
$25,000
Hannah Oates '21 – University of Kentucky College of Law
$25,000
Kenneth On, '22 – University of Southern California Law School
$25,000
Lane Spears, '22 – University of Virginia School of Law
$25,000
The following third-year law students received scholarships toward repayment of their student loans:
Nickolett Daniels, '20 – Texas Southern | Thurgood Marshall School of Law
$40,000
Andrew Bougard, '20 – Southern University Law Center
$25,000
Tyler Lipositz, '20 – Villanova University | Charles Widger School of Law
$25,000
Designed exclusively for law students, MAX is a comprehensive personal finance curriculum that combines in-person workshops, online programming, and one-on-one coaching with fully accredited financial counselors to drive the knowledge gain and behavior change that is essential for students to make sound financial decisions. MAX is available free of charge to nonprofit and State-affiliated ABA-approved law schools and their students. To date, nearly 23,000 students at 161 law schools are participating in the program.
3L winner Andrew Bougard said, "The MAX by AccessLex program taught me a lot about finances, taxes, and budgeting that I did not know until now. Thanks to the program, I feel more confident about how to navigate the real world and handle my finances responsibly."
Personal finance is something law students need as part of their education, but amongst a seemingly endless list of things to do, it can be easily overlooked and pushed aside. With their annual scholarship drawings, AccessLex incentivizes workshop participation and lesson completion to keep financial education top of mind. Students who participate in MAX are entered into the drawings by completing online lessons and attending the program's webinars and workshops. AccessLex has awarded $330,000 in MAX scholarships this academic year and nearly $700,000 since the program's launch in fall 2017.
2L winner Hannah Oates said, "Due to COVID-19, I lost my employment for the summer. Worried about the potential of taking out more loans, MAX by AccessLex provided tools and insight for both long and short-term financial obstacles and planning. Now, after winning the scholarship, I won't have to take out any loans for my last year of school and will graduate in an even better position than I was before losing my job. I cannot thank you enough!"
See our winners and watch as they receive the exciting news via Zoom.
About AccessLex Institute
AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org.
