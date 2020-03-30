WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has sparked fear, disruption and uncertainty across the country, and law students have not been spared. In response, AccessLex Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping aspiring lawyers find their path to professional success, has created a $5 million Law Student Emergency Relief Fund to provide direct resources to law students during this unique time. Beyond the concerns around adapting to online learning, completion of hands-on legal clinics, and the potential for delays in the bar exam, this crisis has exacerbated financial pressures on law students—in many cases, to a level that can jeopardize the continuation of their studies.
Through this $5 million fund, AccessLex will make $25,000 available to every nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved law school in the nation, with monies going directly to each school's designated student emergency fund. Law schools will then administer the funds in a manner consistent with the established criteria for emergency relief on their campuses.
"It is imperative that we act on our mission to positively impact the lives of law students in a tangible way when they need the support most," said AccessLex Institute President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher P. Chapman. "The establishment of the Emergency Relief Fund is simply the right thing for AccessLex to do during this unprecedented time. It represents a targeted response in our effort to be there for those we serve everyday—the next generation of lawyers."
More details around the process for accessing this funding will be made available to law schools this week.
About AccessLex Institute
AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org.