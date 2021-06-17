BLUE BELL, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eye Love is one of the leading ocular products companies, with cutting-edge, medical products including lid and lash cleansers, heated eye masks, and a tea tree face wash. These products are used by tens of thousands of customers nationwide.
Acumen Health Holdings owns a portfolio of companies, including Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals® and Veterinarian Recommended Solutions®, which specializes in providing physicians and veterinarians with clinically researched products to recommend and dispense to their patients using Acumen's proprietary subscription-based platform.
Eye Love, LLC founders Drs. Travis and Jenna Zigler are both excited for the opportunity to offer their products to more patients nationwide with the increased strength of Acumen behind their team. "Eye Love has been our life's work. Combining our resources with Acumen will allow us to focus on developing new products while benefiting from the large infrastructure that Acumen's portfolio offers", said Dr. Travis Zigler.
Since 2015, Eye Love, LLC has been an industry leader, not only providing top-of-the-line products to clients but also in customer service and support, including eye care education. Drs. Travis and Jenna Zigler started the company with Heyedrate, a best-in-class, 100% pure hypochlorous acid product. Six years later, Eye Love continues to provide top eye care products for patients with dry or irritated eyes. Going forward, more innovative products will continue to roll out under the Eye Love banner as the company expands into more avenues to provide the very best care for patients.
"The most important part of this for me is that Eye Love will now be able to help more customers find relief, while still continuing to provide the same level of quality and care for each and every Eye Love customer", said Dr. Zigler.
Ken Krieg, CEO of Acumen, looks forward to integrating Eye Love products and the Eye Love team into their other successful brands, stating, "The Eye Love portfolio of products nicely complements the current product lines under the Acumen umbrella. With this acquisition, we will be able to quickly offer our eye doctor clients new best-in-class products. We are excited about acquiring Eye Love to expand our foothold in the ocular health marketplace and work with the Eye Love team to quickly grow market share of their innovative product portfolio."
About Eye Love, LLC
Comprised of a dedicated team of optometrists, Eye Love, LLC has consistently produced the most powerful and effective products on the market today. Our goal is to create and produce innovative, cutting-edge products that are made with only the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients available and are free of fillers and artificial ingredients.
About Acumen Health Holdings
Acumen Health Holdings owns and operates multiple companies, including PRN Physician Recommended Solutions, Doctor's Advantage, Lipotriad, and VRS Veterinarian Recommended Solutions. Acumen brands are leading developers of condition-specific nutritional supplements. Products brought to market by Acumen companies are developed by thought-leading physicians and nutritionists and have unmatched quality standards. Acumen products are recommended by thousands of doctors and veterinarians across the globe.
