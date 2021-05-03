MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Milk to Meat": a potent devotional for seekers of the truth. "From Milk to Meat" is the creation of published author, Adam Field, a native of Ireland and devoted husband and father.
Adam writes, "Are you tired of being told what you want to hear?
Do you want to hear what you need to hear?
Do you want the unhindered truth?
A diet of deserts won't leave you healthy. We desperately need what will make us strong for the days ahead. These devotionals are packed with the nutrition that every disciple needs in order to face all that life throws at us. None of these writings are the infallible word of God and must not be read more than the Bible. These devotionals can supplement, challenge and equip you to align with God on this journey of following Christ. As Paul hoped that the Corinthian church would grow from milk to meat (1 Corinthian 3:2-3), so it is my desire for all that I come in contact with to grow in their faith so that we are ready for the return of the Lord. No one can fill your lamp but you. You can know God as much as you want to. Let these devotionals challenge you to grow in the Lord. Let them inspire you to quote the scripture more than anyone else! Challenge yourself! Grow in your walk with the Lord!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Field's new book is a call to action for those who believe to seek a deeper understanding of their faith.
With clear comparisons between the modern world's dangers and Scripture, Field's provides readers with opportunities to reflect upon each passage as well as ways to improve their current relationship with Christ.
View a synopsis of "From Milk to Meat" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"From Milk to Meat" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Milk to Meat", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing