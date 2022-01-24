MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Letter to Help Endure": an inspiring and reflective examination of scripture. "A Letter to Help Endure" is the creation of published author Adam J. Carey.
Carey shares, "Have you ever suffered and struggled to understand why God would allow it? Have you ever seriously considered leaving the church because of your lack of answers? How have you suffered? Fill in the blank, what is it for you? In this book Adam shares about his journey with mental illness and how he has learned to endure. This book's purpose is to encourage and help others endure through hard, challenging, and difficult life circumstances. This Bible-based book is not just a set of benign principles but eighteen points that can considerably change things in life for the better. It does not guarantee a cure from any or every affliction, but can help a person find peace, hope, and ultimately a trust in God despite circumstances. These things learned do not only apply to people with mental illness but to people with any and every form of suffering and pain regardless the issue. Part 1 speaks of how we can live life to the fullest through Christ and that there is no pointless season of suffering for the Christian as all things work together for our ultimate good. It will always be by far worth it in the end for the Christian who endures. If we overcome, we shall inherit all things and receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him. When a person suffers it is often a person's understanding and perception of who God is and his character that is challenged. Therefore suffering can help us understand the character of God and who he is, perhaps this is one reason why God allows it. This is why part of this book focuses on six aspects of God's character to clarify part of who he is. It is logical and is easier to trust God when we understand more of who he is although it is still a step of faith. God has given us many invaluable gifts such as being a new creation if in Christ. This helps us to understand our fundamental value and helps us to prevail for all time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam J. Carey's new book offers readers a hopeful and encouraging message for consideration when it seems as though nothing is going right.
Carey draws from personal and spiritual experience in hopes of helping others to overcome similar challenges.
