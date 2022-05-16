"Chronicles of The Unseen: Origins of the Word Wielders" from Christian Faith Publishing author Adam R. Dalhaus is an edge of your seat, supernatural adventure of good versus evil as a group of heroes discover that the power of God is far more than they could have ever imagined.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chronicles of The Unseen: Origins of the Word Wielders": a charming and enjoyable story of action and adventure. "Chronicles of The Unseen: Origins of the Word Wielders" is the creation of published author Adam R. Dalhaus, a dedicated husband who resides in Nevada.
Dalhaus shares, "A violent storm is on the horizon, but this dark maelstrom looming over its victims- is hidden from the eyes of most men and women.
"This hopeless shadow is an inevitable threat; more real and more dangerous than anyone could ever imagine. The legions of hell spawn that swarm the walls of this moving stronghold have been given orders to tear the souls of men away from the light and drag them into dark places. Something must be done.
"Get swept away in a series of supernatural adventures as you are taken deep into the unknown. Experience the heart-pounding, emotional and sometimes hilarious origins of our heroes - The Word Wielders – as they come face-to-face with themselves, each other and a fearsome demonic force, hellbent on dividing them through the dark fire of spiritual combat; forcing them to unravel and ultimately wield the limitless mystery of a Light-Bringing Power they do not yet fully understand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam R. Dalhaus's new book will delight the imagination as readers witness an epic battle against the forces of darkness.
Dalhaus spins a compelling tale within the pages of this epic fantasy that pairs imaginative circumstance and a true message of the importance of faith.
Consumers can purchase "Chronicles of The Unseen: Origins of the Word Wielders" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Chronicles of The Unseen: Origins of the Word Wielders," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
