PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is starting 2022 with a major win in welcoming Michael Hayes to the ADDvisor® Services team. Mike is well-known in the Additive Manufacturing (AM) community, having led the evolution of polymer AM in aerospace production for the past two decades with The Boeing Company.
Mike complements and expands TBGA's product offerings with polymer and composite material consultation. With his extensive management experience, Mike will also be a valuable asset in program management and strategy, helping TBGA customers grow their own AM capabilities.
Mike spent 34+ years with McDonnell Douglas/Boeing in Structural Design and Additive Manufacturing. For the past two decades, he technically and strategically led the implementation of polymer AM from rapid prototyping into aerospace production through the engineering of material and process developments, requirement definitions, application selections, qualifications, testing, certifications, and technology transitions. Mike understands all aspects of polymer AM technology from the basic science to series production. His AM knowledge and strategic direction helped Boeing become a leader in the implementation of polymer AM, and Mike's technologies have been utilized across the global Boeing enterprise making him the trusted advisor he is today.
Industry and government collaboration has always been a priority for Mike; he was the Boeing team leader in the founding of America Makes and served on the original Governance Board. He was a key founding representative of the Direct Manufacturing Research Center (DMRC) in Paderborn, Germany. Mike holds 15 U.S. patents with 2 pending. He has a BS in Aerospace Engineering and a MS in Mechanical Engineering, both from the University of Missouri-Rolla.
John Barnes, TBGA Founder and Managing Director, says, "Mike is an excellent addition to our TBGA ADDvisor® team owing to his requirements driven approach, experience qualifying new materials and processes, and numerous successful part implementations. As industry continues to embrace AM, we foresee continued growth in advanced polymers and composites. TBGA brings the knowledge and tools to help in all aspects of advanced manufacturing, and Mike helps round out our team's expertise."
About TBGA:
The Barnes Global Advisors is the largest independent Additive Manufacturing engineering consultancy. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TBGA has presence on six continents and across the United States. TBGA helps companies work through their AM adoption via strategy, design, leadership, training, metallurgy, economics and communications and is comprised of seasoned specialists with well over 150 years of combined experience in AM.
Media Contact
Cynthia Rogers, The Barnes Global Advisors, 234-201-3884, cynthia@barnesglobaladvisors.com
SOURCE The Barnes Global Advisors