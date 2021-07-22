MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ultimate Contest": a thrilling modern mystery. "The Ultimate Contest" is the creation of published author Adele Marie Bond, a native of New York City who served in the US Navy. While enlisted, she met and married Charles Michael Bond, and together they raised three children before Charles passed from ESRD. She now lives in Kansas and has since remarried.
Bond shares, "Zendenhaus and Puller sponsors a writing contest unparalleled in the fascinating world of publishing. Fabulous prizes await all who respond. The grand prize entails the drawing of twelve names for the collaboration on a novel during the summer at Haven Villa.
"Despite the glamour of such an event, each contestant has dreams of her own to accomplish.
"The Prestigious Hotel in New York City plays host to all who enter the most highly publicized gala event of the twenty-first century. One week later, the grand prize winners excitedly accompany the heiress, along with her assistant, to the mansion.
"It doesn't take long before problems begin to surface, causing the twelve to rethink their ability in writing the novel. Encouraging the aspiring writers, the heiress is ever self-assured as is her assistant. The women shall attain success in their endeavor.
"Developing a comradery, the twelve become bound and determined to forge ahead in accomplishing what they set out to do. Through tears, joy, and resoluteness of heart, each strives to fulfill her dreams.
"In book one of The Haven Villa series, The Ultimate Contest entails mystery, suspense, and drama for all who enter its doors. Will the success each desires attain fulfillment, or fall short of the expectation of the publishing giant?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adele Marie Bond's new book is the first installment in the author's The Haven Villa Series.
Bond welcomes readers to an imaginative new adventure where everything is on the line for a group of aspiring authors.
