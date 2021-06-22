MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grandma's Love": a touching journal of a girl's past experience with her grandmother whom she honors, admires, and appreciates for the all the love and comfort that was given to her. "Grandma's Love" is the creation of published author Adeleine "Addie" Mayo, an educator of young children, a mother, and a grandmother.
Mayo shares, "Take a trip with Addie down memory lane to capture a glimpse of frequent weekend stays with one of the family's unsung heroines in Grandma's Love.
Through the eyes of her granddaughter Addie, observe the beauty and inhale the sweet aroma of this vital relationship in this close-knit family unit and the powerful influence of a grandmother's love.
As you read this story with your little ones, may it not only spawn fond memories from your own childhood experiences with your grandmother; but also spur on conversations with your children about the love and good times enjoyed with their grandmothers. May it also serve as comfort for those who may have missed out on the opportunity to spend time with their grandmothers and spur on conversations about what those grandmothers were like.
Proverbs 17:6 says, 'Children's children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children.' What a wonderful way to give honor where honor is due by sharing fond memories that foster acts of kindness and appreciation from generation to generation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adeleine "Addie" Mayo's new book is an inspirational read that allows readers to appreciate not only their grandparents but also their loved ones who show their own act of adoration.
View a synopsis of "Grandma's Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Grandma's Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Grandma's Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
