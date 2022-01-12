MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finding Faith": a delightful, faith-based tale of love and friendship. "Finding Faith" is the creation of published author Adjani Rahman, who has an educational background in sonography.
Rahman shares, "Dadou began to count, 'One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten! Ready or not, here I come!' Dadou yelled. Dadou and her dog, Faith, love playing hide-and-seek, but what seems like a normal day in the backyard soon turns into a bit of heartbreak.
"This is the story of a little girl who loses her best friend, and rather than give up hope when all seems lost, she turns to her parents and prayer. Finding Faith is a book that teaches about prayer and overcoming disappointment. It's a great reminder for parents to tap into their faith and a great introduction to faith and the power of prayer for children."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adjani Rahman's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they begin to learn what faith truly means.
Rahman's flagship children's story is one of hope and positivity that will encourage the spirit within each young reader.
Consumers can purchase "Finding Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Finding Faith," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing