"I Am Enough: Who Do You Think You Are?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Adrianna Bradley is an inspiring opportunity to help young readers achieve a sense of value through devoted faith in God's word.
Bradley shares, "Beautifully created with no mistakes, I am safe, secure, and covered by His grace.
"Sometimes, we have to be reminded of who we are, and the Bible tells us that. In the book of Genesis, it states that God looks at everything He created and it was good. That includes us as well. We are fearfully and wonderfully made by God. He created us in different shapes, sizes, and colors. We all play an important role in society. Let go of past hurt and pain and allow God's healing to make you whole again. You are enough, who cares about others' opinions anyway. It does not matter what others may say. Who you believe you are should reflect what God said."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adrianna Bradley's new book offers readers an affirming message of God's love and one's value to him.
Bradley's inclusive message is a welcome theme for young readers to be exposed to in order to achieve a strong sense of self through God's word.
