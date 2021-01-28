YORK, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, announced completion of The Connections Center in the heart of Lancaster City, PA. Located at 101N Queen Street 101NQ, this state-of-the-art location serves as a model branch to help clients visualize their life goals and dreams and consider the financial resources to accomplish them.
The goal of the Connections Center is to move beyond typical product discussions to having meaningful conversations with clients about their lifestyle and future outcomes. Debuting at this location is the ability for visitors to create a personal or business vision board using interactive screens. This unique approach shifts the staff from a traditional banker role to a financial mentor, helping to move clients towards their goals and dreams based on their current situation.
PeoplesBank's signature experience is accompanied by relaxed seating areas, including booth seating, high top tables and conversation areas. There are no desks at this location and the teller line is located in the back as a secondary feature. Clients will be able to self-serve with concierge staff on hand to offer assistance so they can walk out fully enabled to bank on all devices.
"We are excited to bring a new banking experience to Lancaster City in order to meet the needs of the community. We identified Lancaster City as a high growth market that was underserved and we are happy to provide a solution for consumers and businesses who are visiting their local branch less often," remarked Craig Kauffman, President and CEO.
In order to bring this brand vision to life, PeoplesBank hired PWCampbell, a fourth generation, family-owned retail and Design-build firm based in Pittsburgh, PA. To accomplish the brand vision, PWCampbell created a highly immersive environment with contemporary design features, client-friendly screens, comfortable meeting areas, and conference rooms that frost for privacy. Creating this unique environment allowed PWCampbell to concept and deliver a complete solution powered by industry leading technology. With an all-encompassing innovative technology approach, PWCampbell helped transform this branch into the bank-of-the-future.
"Our design team created an approachable banking experience delivered by technology," stated Ben Mahtani, Chief Information Officer at PWCampbell. "We used innovative technologies throughout every aspect of the space, including custom direct-view curved LED screens, custom-built applications on enormous touchscreens, environmental controls and room automation, video conferencing capabilities, and wireless collaboration," he continued.
PWCampbell selected URC (Universal Remote Control) software and hardware solutions to deliver this state-of-the-art experience with a premiere automation and control system. Using URC's Total Control to integrate the bank's day-to-day operation marked a unique approach. With URC products as the core of the systems, the installation placed control at the bank employees' fingertips. Employees could change any screen with one touch while showcasing a variety of custom images and switching from custom kiosk to wireless collaboration in seconds. The URC system also controlled frosted-glass panels in the conference rooms which allowed conversion from public to private in milliseconds. This level of control allowed the branch to be open and inviting one second, while private and secure the next.
Mr. Chang K. Park, Founder and CEO of URC, stated "our close collaboration with dealers like PWCampbell creates world-class automation and control systems that exceed commercial client expectations." He continued, "this state-of-the-art branch received our annual Unsurpassed Award, recognizing excellence in commercial systems design and deployment."
PeoplesBank is looking ahead with plans of implementing Connections Center design elements into new locations and incorporating the Vision Board concept throughout its retail footprint.
Visit https://www.peoplesbanknet.com/lancastercity/ for more information regarding the PeoplesBank Connections Center.
ABOUT PEOPLESBANK, A CODORUS VALLEY COMPANY
With assets in excess of $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.
Corporate Contact
Kristen Heisey, Vice President, Director of Marketing & Client Experience
717-747-1520
ABOUT PWCAMPBELL
PWCampbell, widely known and respected in the financial services industry, is a fourth generation, family-owned retail and true Design-build firm. Founded over 110 years ago and based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we offer a full range of architectural and construction services, including quality facility planning, demographic research, creative retail branding, merchandising, digital marketing, interior design, and design & furniture coordination, architectural and construction services. PWCampbell provides a turnkey management process to create the best facilities to meet each client's needs. We are always working to provide the best facility solution, delivered on time and within budget. We cater these services to the financial, healthcare, education, commercial, and residential industries. For more information, please visit http://www.pwcampbell.com.
Corporate Contact
James Caliendo, Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control, MX HomePro and Complete Control. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
Corporate Contact
Ron Pence - Marketing Lead, URC
###
Media Contact
Ron Pence, Universal Remote Control, +1 (914) 705-4136, rpence@urc-automation.com
SOURCE Universal Remote Control